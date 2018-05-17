Posted: May 17, 2018 11:29 AMUpdated: May 17, 2018 11:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville Police K9 officer is in critical condition.

Police say nine-year-old Apollo is suffering from an intestinal illness. The K9 officer underwent emergency surgery in Tulsa on Tuesday. His handler spent the night in the clinic with him on Tuesday.

According to his handler, Apollo woke up Wednesday morning, but remains in intensive care.