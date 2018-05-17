Posted: May 17, 2018 12:28 PMUpdated: May 17, 2018 12:28 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Pawhuska graduating class of 2018 will accept their diploma Friday night at 7 o'clock at Ormand Beach Stadium. Parents, family, and friends of the graduates will be on hand to see them walk across the stage, accept that handshake and their diploma, and turn their tassel.

If you can't attend graduation, AM 1500 and 99.1 FM, KPGM will broadcast the ceremony. The broadcast, sponsored by Bluestem Aerial Sprayers and Blue Sky Bank will also be available on the Bartlesville Radio app.

Once the commencement is complete, you can listen to a recording. It will be posted on the On Demand section of the website, Bartlesville Radio dot com.

Graduation is also set for other area schools. You can listen to recordings of the Dewey commencement on AM 1400 and 93.3 FM Saturday night at 6, brought to you by Arvest Bank, Bartnet IP, Miller Brothers Propane, and Medicalodges of Dewey. Bartnet IP, Regent Bank, Cynthia's Floral & Gift will present a broadcast of Nowata's recorded commencement Sunday evening at 6 on AM 1400 and 93.3 FM, KWON.