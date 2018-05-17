Posted: May 17, 2018 3:54 PMUpdated: May 17, 2018 3:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville's chapter of Blue Star Mothers will not be disbanding after all.

According to Angel Barrows, the Blue Stars met on Monday and added 11 to their membership.

Barrows says that the Blue Star Mothers is thankful for the community. She says that after 10 years of service, there was real worry that the organization would go away.

For more information on the Blue Star Mothers, you can find them on their Facebook Page. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month. You can also click here