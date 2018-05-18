Posted: May 18, 2018 10:55 AMUpdated: May 18, 2018 10:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's K9 Officer Apollo was released from the hospital Friday morning and sent home to recover from surgery he underwent Tuesday. During the surgery his gallbladder, spleen, and two thirds of his stomach had to be removed. Doctors were concerned about his chances for survival and said the next 48 hours would determine.

Captain Jay Hastings says miraculously Apollo was up walking around on Thursday and released from the hospital. K9 Sergeant Troy Newell stayed by Apollo’s side most of the week. Apollo turned 9 years old in February 2018 and is set to retire in the near future from the Department.