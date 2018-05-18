Posted: May 18, 2018 10:57 AMUpdated: May 18, 2018 10:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

An "American Idol," "The Pioneer Woman" and a late, great guitar god are among the accomplished honorees who will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame this year.

The 91st class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame will include Carrie Underwood, who won "American Idol" in 2005 and has since become a seven-time Grammy-winning country music star; popular Food Network personality, cookbook author and business owner, Ree Drummond of Pawhuska; executive chairman of BancFirst Corp., of Oklahoma City, David Rainbolt; real estate mogul and author of "A Joy-filled Life: Lessons of a Tenant Farmer's Daughter who became a CEO," Mo Anderson of Waukomis; businessman and philanthropist who founded what is now AdvancePierre Foods, Paul Allen of Enid; and third-generation inductee and chairman and CEO of First Stuart Corporation, Jon R. Stuart, of Tulsa.

In addition, legendary jazz musician Charlie Christian, who changed the way the guitar was played, will be inducted posthumously.

Induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame is considered the highest honor an individual can receive from the state.