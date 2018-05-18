Posted: May 18, 2018 11:33 AMUpdated: May 18, 2018 11:33 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The driver of an SUV crashed his vehicle Thursday night while trying to evade police in Bartlesville. Captain Jay Hastings reports a patrol officer saw a white 2003 GMC Envoy at about 9 o'clock. The vehicle was being driven recklessly in the area of Adams and Adams road.

The Patrol Officer tried to stop the White SUV and the driver took off in an attempt to evade the Officer. At one point the Officer was following the SUV down the exit ramp off of Adams boulevard and the SUV spun out due to speed and traveled the wrong way back up the exit ramp causing the officer to drive over the curb to avoid a head on collision.

Hastings says the Officer lost sight of the SUV which traveled back east and turned into Walmart. The SUV had been seen speeding through the Walmart parking lot and left it on the west side where it crossed Washington on Green Country road into the parking lot of the Good Sheppard Church.

A witness called in and told dispatch the SUV had crashed in the west parking lot. When the Officers arrived the driver had fled the scene. Officers recovered identification as well as a cell phone from inside the wreck SUV. The case is still under Investigation and police say they expect to make an arrest.