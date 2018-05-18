Posted: May 18, 2018 12:20 PMUpdated: May 18, 2018 12:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Arvest Bank, 1 Million Meals cookout will be held on Thursday.

Lunch will be available for $7, and will be a hamburger or hot dog, with chips, dessert and a drink. The party wont stop there though, as several Arvest associates will be participating in a dunk tank, where you can buy chances to dunk your favorite banker. Shaved ice will be available for purchase too, as DJ's Southern Snow will be set up in the parking lot.

All proceeds will benefit the Mary Martha Outreach Center. Both credit cards and cash will be accepted.

