Posted: May 18, 2018 1:10 PMUpdated: May 18, 2018 1:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

Kristin J. Apauty walked away March 30 from Turley Halfway House in Tulsa.

Apauty is Native American, about 5-feet 2-inches tall, and weighing approximately 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



She was serving time for DUI and actual physical control convictions out of Comanche County.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.