Posted: May 18, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: May 18, 2018 3:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville High School held a scholarship ceremony on Friday afternoon where more than 60 students were presented with scholarships and were celebrated.

Assistant Principal Marsha Fouts says that local clubs and organizations are the ones that generously devote money to those scholarships.

Not only were scholarships presented, but those entering the military were celebrated.

Fouts says that BHS is appreciative of those who gave for the scholarships.

We have a complete list of the scholarship, the presenters, and the recipients here