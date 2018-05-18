Posted: May 18, 2018 8:03 PMUpdated: May 18, 2018 8:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey High School graduating class of 2018 accepted their diploma on Friday night at 8 o'clock. Parents, family, and friends of the 76 graduates were on hand to see them walk across the stage, accept that handshake and their diploma, and turn their tassel.

A recording of the Dewey commencement on will broadcast on KWON AM 1400 and 93.3 FM Saturday night at 6, brought to you by Arvest Bank, Bartnet IP, Miller Brothers Propane, and Medicalodges of Dewey.

You can listen to the graduation here