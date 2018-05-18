Posted: May 18, 2018 8:15 PMUpdated: May 18, 2018 8:26 PM

Bill Lynch

Friday May 18th 2018 the community of Pawhuska joined to celebrate the graduating class of 2018. The graduating class of Pawhuska High School for 2018 was 47 students, the valedictorian for the was Hannah Marie Laughlin, and the salutatorian was Sidney Elizabeth Walker. The ceremony began as many do with Pomp and Circumstance played by the Huskie Sound followed by The Star Spangled Banner performed by Seniors Abby Collier, BreeAna Dauber, Je’Nise Hunter, and Erica Scheuermann. Pawhuska High School Principal Lauri Lee provided the introductions for the evening.

Hannah Laughlin provided the valedictorian address, quoting her favorite scripture, praising those that helped the graduates along their journey, and used quotes from App Development Company Lightricks’ CEO, Zeev Farbman. Laughlin closed with a quote from scholar and author JRR Tolkien.

Following the valedictorian address the Huskie sound performed “Knights of Destiny” and “Light Them Up.” Hannah Laughlin presented the class roll and the conferring of diplomas. Pawhuska High School principal Lori Lee then presented the class of 2018.

The graduation was attended by the Pawhuska Board of Education Members Justin Sellers, Scott Laird, Patricia Counts, and superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld; along with High School Principal Lauri Lee, and Assistant High School Principal Chris Walker.

Congratulations to the Pawhuska High School graduating Class of 2018.

Listen to the complete ceremony by clicking this link.