Posted: May 19, 2018 5:14 AMUpdated: May 19, 2018 5:14 AM

Max Gross

Several of the area’s top high school baseball players, as well as some college freshman will take the field at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium as the 2018 Doenges Ford Indians are selected. Tryouts will take place at 10:00 a.m.

Indians manager Anthoney Towers is intrigued by the new talent that could be on this year’s squad.

The Indian’s will not start their season until the first week of June. Towers said the schedule is close to being completed, although it is not out publicly yet. It will likely feature many of the same team’s Bartlesville played the past several summers.

Bartlesville went 20-22-1 in 2017.

KWON – AM 1400 and FM 93.3 will once again carry the Indian’s starting in June. We will have the schedule when it is available online at BartlesvilleRadio.com.