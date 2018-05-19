Posted: May 19, 2018 5:17 AMUpdated: May 19, 2018 5:17 AM

Max Gross

The 2018 graduating class of Nowata High School was honored on Friday night. Ceremonies took place in the high school gym.

Seniors walked across the stage and gained their diplomas with pride. Alexa Atkisson was the class valedictorian and she gave a speech talking about memories of the past and plans for the future.

You can hear a recorded broadcast of the Nowata commencement ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1400 and 93.3 FM, KWON. The broadcast is sponsored by Bartnet IP, Regent Bank of Nowata and Cynthia’s Floral & Gift.

We will also have a broadcast archived on our website BartlesvilleRadio.com