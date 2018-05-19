Posted: May 19, 2018 5:50 PMUpdated: May 19, 2018 5:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

K9 Officer Apollo died today in Bartlesville.

According to a Facebook post by Captain Jay Hastings, Apollo suffered setbacks after returning home from the hospital that he was not able to recover from. Hastings says that Apollo died with his partner, Troy Newell, fellow officers, and loved ones by his side.

Hastings says "The Bartlesville Police Department is grateful for the outpouring of concern, kind wishes and prayers."

You can read the post here