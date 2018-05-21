Posted: May 21, 2018 4:04 AMUpdated: May 21, 2018 4:04 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will recognize ConocoPhillips for STEM contributions this evening. The board will also spotlight PLTW Gateway STEM teachers, recognize the members of the Central Technology Student Association, debate students, science fair winners, the members of the high school journalism department who won state recognition, and the spring state sports medalists. The board will award bids for kitchen hood inspections and sell 15.5 million dollars in combined purpose bonds. This evening’s school board meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Support Center on South Jennings.