Posted: May 21, 2018 4:06 AMUpdated: May 21, 2018 4:06 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will sell 9.725 million dollars in combined purpose General Obligation bond tonight. The bonds will fund the first round of projects approved by voters in the recent election. The council will also sell a second round of bonds for 525,000 dollars. Action is expected on a proposed agreement for Component Executive Recruitment Services to provide a list of candidates for the position of Police Chief. This evening’s council meeting is set for 7 o’clock at the City Center Building.