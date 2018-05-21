Posted: May 21, 2018 10:39 AMUpdated: May 21, 2018 10:39 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday where they first accepted and received letters regarding services related to the Fiscal Year end. Several transportation forms were approved for future roadwork as well.

During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap showed a picture of concrete being poured on Bridge #141, near 3900 Road. Commissioner Mike Bouvier says that his crews are working on cleaning up from Saturday's storms.

All other items were approved, and all recites were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.