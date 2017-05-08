Posted: May 21, 2018 11:57 AMUpdated: May 21, 2018 11:57 AM

Bill Lynch

Monday at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, Kelly Bland is executive director for the Osage County Tourism Oversight Committee brought forward a renewal contract for their social media campaign with Green Country Marketing Association. Osage County has used Green Country marketing Association as their social media manager, creating a expertly maintain campaign with tens of thousands of impressions each month, and nearly 17,000 followers on Facebook alone. The annual contract is for $9,600 however, the Commissioners approved $10,800 including the hundred dollars per month for boost.

Following the approval of the social media contract, the Commissioners reviewed and renewed the contract with executive director Kelly Bland. The contract increased her monthly stipend for travel as well as her annual salary and included more hours so she may use that time to travel with major tour and bus agencies, along with tourism shows.

Lastly, as a continuation from last week's meeting the Commissioners also approved a motion to advertise for bid proposals from local EMS agencies to cover the Barnsdall and Avant area. It was announced last week that the current provider Samaritan EMS will not be renewing their contract at the end of June.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held next Tuesday, as Monday is an observed holiday.