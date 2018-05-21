Posted: May 21, 2018 1:52 PMUpdated: May 21, 2018 1:52 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata School Board has officially accepted Chris Tanner as its new district superintendent. Tanner comes from Copan High School where he served as principal. Tanner also has experience in other public school system’s in the area including Barnsdall and Pawhuska.

Tanner is excited about the new opportunities that will be available at Nowata. He is particularly intrigued by STEM programs that can be implemented in the district.

Tanner will officially take office on July 1. Nowata School Board President Clint Hallett talks about the hiring.

The new hiring comes after Leon Ashlock announced his resignation after three years with the district. Ashlock will begin a position as the Tahlequah School’s superintendent.