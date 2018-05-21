Posted: May 21, 2018 2:25 PMUpdated: May 21, 2018 2:39 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard from concerned citizens about the sheriff’s office among other agenda items at a Monday morning meeting.

Mickey Bradshaw and David Lynn were both on the agenda and addressed the board about different concerns stemming from conduct of the Nowata County Sheriff’s office.

Bradshaw read a prepared statement outlining her concerns and those of others in the community.

Lynn also addressed the board about the sheriff and his deputies not obeying traffic laws in town.

Several citizens in attendance thanked the commissioners for letting their thoughts and concerns be heard in an open forum. Sheriff Freeman responded to the complaints by saying he has not been addressed personally on these matters.

Other items on the agenda included the approval of a resolution promoting the E911 vote in the upcoming election. Robert Jobe presented the resolution and urged voters to approve the landline fee that would allow further proceedings to take place regarding 911 mapping. Jobe is concerned that if the resolution does not pass that the state could take over and leave the county with the bill.

Commissioner Curtis Barnes agreed to give Jobe $500 from his County User Tax Fund in order to make sign promoting the vote.

All other items in the meeting were approved.