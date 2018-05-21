Posted: May 21, 2018 3:40 PMUpdated: May 21, 2018 3:40 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was placed in police custody after allegedly head-butting his wife. Joshua Thompson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing felony charges of assault and battery domestic abuse in the presence of a minor and intentionally interrupting an emergency phone call for an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, Thompson was disciplining the couple’s minor child by spanking him after the child had bitten Thompson on the leg. Thompson’s wife claims she was walking by him to attend to the child when she was head-butted by Thompson.

The officer who reported to the scene reported swelling on the woman’s upper lip. The woman then claims she attempted to call 911 when Thompson took the phone from her and ended the call. Washington County Dispatch was able to track the origin of the call.

Thompson was placed under arrest after officers discovered this probable cause. His bond was set at $15,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim. Thompson will is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 1.