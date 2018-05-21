Posted: May 21, 2018 7:04 PMUpdated: May 21, 2018 7:04 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville School District's Financial Officer, David Boggs told the the school board Monday night that next school year could be what he called a "wild ride" financially. He says a lot depends on whether an initiative petition from the group Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite that would veto the tax increases that fund a teacher pay raise gets the required number of signatures.

If it does then the taxes that were passed by the legislature would no longer be collected pending the results of the November vote. Boggs says if the petition is successful every school in the state would take a funding hit

Boggs says Bartlesville is expecting about 366 additional dollars per weighted student. The cut would reduce fundin g to about 284 additional dollars per student.

The group has until July 18 to collect a little more than 41,000 signatures to get this to a vote of the people.