Posted: May 21, 2018 8:36 PMUpdated: May 21, 2018 8:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening for their bi-monthly meeting, where the first major item of business had no action taken.

A request of zoning change was set on the agenda, but after a short public hearing, it was determined that a re-submission of different paperwork was necessary, so no action was taken on the item.

The majority of the meeting, however, was spent in public comment, where several three people spoke in favor of the recent blues festival in Dewey; a response to comments made last meeting. Giz Robinson spoke first, saying that she wanted to give some “positive press.”

Robinson says that the festival was not to hinder growth. Donnie Wood and Jerry Larkin also spoke in favor of the festival. You can listen to the full "Citizens' Input and Unscheduled Personal Appearances" portion here.

All other items were approved in the meeting.