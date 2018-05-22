Posted: May 22, 2018 2:59 PMUpdated: May 22, 2018 3:06 PM

Max Gross

An Owasso man accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old girl appeared in court on Tuesday. Ronald Lee Tiefenauer made an appearance in front of a judge at the Washington County courthouse facing a charge of making lewd proposals to minors for an incident that occurred earlier this month.

According to an affidavit, two parents reported to police that a man was making indecent proposals to their underage daughter through Snapchat. The girl had screenshotted the conversations and saved them to her phone.

The conversations detailed different amounts of money for varying levels of sexual acts. Through the app, the parents obtained a photo of the man sending the messages. They also found the man in question listed under the name Lee Tiefenauer on Instagram.

The Parents then made a public Facebook post showing the photo of the man and the screenshots of the conversation as well. By the next morning they received information from other users on Facebook including Tiefenauer’s phone number.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office then made contact with Tiefenauer by phone top set up an interview. Tiefenauer admitted to sending the messages. At this time he was placed under arrest.

Tiefenauer saw his bond set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 23 when the state will bring formal charges against him.