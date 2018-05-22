Posted: May 22, 2018 3:38 PMUpdated: May 22, 2018 3:38 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tri County Tech held their “Let's Taco 'Bout Your Future” event Tuesday afternoon, where guests were treated to a free taco and were able to take a tour of the campus.

Tasha Wyatt says that the open house was an easy and clever opportunity to speak with people who may be considering returning to classes to better their futures.

Wyatt says that several programs are designed to work around the schedule of working adults.

As costs are always a concern, Wyatt says that Tri County Tech is one of the most affordable options to benefiting your future.

For more information on classes offered or how to enroll, you can visit TriCountyTech.edu