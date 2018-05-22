Posted: May 22, 2018 7:45 PMUpdated: May 22, 2018 7:58 PM

Max Gross

Candidates from House District’s 10 and 11 gathered at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center for a forum on public education.

Martin Garber, Darrel Fincher, Judd Strom, Kevin Stacy, Michael McFarland and Travis Dunlap shared their opinions and beliefs on a hot button issue in the area and state of Oklahoma.

The candidates were asked about possible ways to increase revenue in Oklahoma. Garber says he tired of seeing Oklahoma scrape the bottom.

H.J. Reed served as the moderator for the event. 250 members of the community were in attendance.

Primary elections will take place on June 26. You have until June 1 to register at your county election board office.

You can listen to the forum in its entirety here