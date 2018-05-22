Posted: May 22, 2018 8:56 PMUpdated: May 22, 2018 8:56 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's state legislators -- Senator Julie Daniels, and State Representatives Earl Sears and Travis Dunlap presented their wrap-up forum Tuesday at the community center.

Moderator, H. J. Reed fired questions ranging from their support of the tax increase that pays for increased education funding and the proposed ballot question that could overturn the measure to their support of next month's medical marijuana question. Senator Daniels explained why she was against the proposal

Representative Sears endorsed the ballot measure and Representative Dunlap said there were definite problems with how the proposal was written. He doubted that they could be fixed in a one-month special session if the ballot proposal passes.