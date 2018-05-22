Posted: May 22, 2018 9:02 PMUpdated: May 22, 2018 9:02 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Defective tires caused a Tuesday afternoon accident on U. S. 60 at County Road 3060, about eleven miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, 56 year-old Keith Schonherr of Nowata was eastbound on 60 and blew the front passenger side tire. His Kenworth went off the roadway to the right, travelled about 460 feet down an embankment, and hit a concrete spillway.

Schonherr was partly thrown onto the hood of the semi. LifeFlight took him to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk, leg, and internal injuries.