Posted: May 22, 2018 9:11 PMUpdated: May 22, 2018 9:11 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Senator Jim Inhofe praised the committee’s unanimous passage of America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 and announced provisions in the legislation that will directly benefit Oklahoma.

According to the senator, America’s Water Infrastructure Act is about modernization—updating our aging water infrastructure and maintaining our economic competitiveness. Inhofe says the bill contains real benefits for communities in Oklahoma and across the country by giving state and local stakeholders expanded authorities to fund projects that matter to them, cutting red tape and continues the biennial water resources authorization process I helped recommit Congress to in 2016.

Provisions included in this legislation would support key projects in Oklahoma, like the MKARNS deepening and economic development on Eufaula Lake, as well as certainty in water storage pricing for Bartlesville and authorization for the Booster Pump Station in Midwest City.

Senator Inhofe says the bill's passage continues to show that the Senate is committed to passing an infrastructure bill this year. The measure received bipartisan support from the Committee. It now moves on for a floor vote in the senate.