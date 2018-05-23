Posted: May 23, 2018 1:21 PMUpdated: May 23, 2018 1:21 PM

Free Fishing Days will be back in Oklahoma this summer.

Anyone can fish for free June 2-3, in Oklahoma. On that weekend, a state fishing license will not be required for any resident or nonresident angler to fish.

Although state fishing licenses and the Oklahoma City fishing permit (where applicable) are not required during Free Fishing Days, anglers should note that certain city permits may still apply in other urban fishing areas. Additionally, anglers fishing Lake Texoma should be aware that Free Fishing Days applies for all of the lake on June 2 but only on Oklahoma portions of the lake on June 3.

Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days about 35 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.

Licenses for the other summer days can be found at WildlifeDepartment.com