Posted: May 23, 2018 2:46 PMUpdated: May 23, 2018 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A man reportedly pushing a child in stroller while drunk was arrested after a dispute with police. Isaiah Key stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of intoxication, child endangerment and resisting an officer.

According to an affidavit, a neighbor complained that Key was shouting profanities at passing cars while drunkenly pushing a child in a stroller on Osage Avenue in Dewey. Officers made contact with Key on the west side of the highway.

Key kept screaming that officer had sexually assaulted him and he was trying to get away from the officer. The officers were attempting to get Key away from the child in the stroller. Key then pushed the officer away as he made another attempt to move him away from the child.

An officer them deployed his taser to get Key to comply. He was then placed under arrest.

Bond for Key was set at $5,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for June 1.