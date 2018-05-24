Posted: May 24, 2018 10:50 AMUpdated: May 24, 2018 10:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A new weekly musical event kicks off Saturday in Pawhuska. According to Kelly Bland of Osage County Tourism, the concert events are sponsored by Preserving Arts in the Osage. There will be weekly concerts every Saturday through the summer at 'Annie's Alley,' located on the south side of Main Street next to the Duncan Hotel. This is a new outdoor venue on Main Street in Pawhuska.

The events feature two concerts every Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock and at 7. Each concert will feature the local band 'Prairie Moon' and local guest talent performing country and rock classics.

Organizer, Bruce Carter of Tallgrass Gallery in Pawhuska says there will be a dance floor, and the series promises to be a very fun weekly event.

Pre-sales of tickets will be at Ole #1 Firehouse on the Friday before the event or the morning of the concert. Ticket are priced at 10 dollars each. You can buy at the door for $10. The events will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

For more information, contact Carter at brucetallgrassgallery.net.