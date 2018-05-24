Posted: May 24, 2018 10:52 AMUpdated: May 24, 2018 10:52 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's long-running music festival is 34-years-old, and organizers have prepared a special celebration from June 9th through the 15th. The music explosion includes a three-band Country Fest, a Concert Under the Stars, a Chamber Series and the beloved Woolaroc concert. Several free Showcase concerts and plenty of children's activities ensure there is something for the whole family.

OKM Board Chairman, Mary Lynn Mihm says the board is pleased to announce its new brand during this festival season: 'It's more than classical, it's OKM,'. Mihm says this year's festival offers a multi-genre, multi-venue, and community collaborative experience that will appeal to many. OKM is collaborating with local youth organizations to further music education and outreach for our youth. We are also donating a portion of our proceeds to our veterans by partnering with the Coffee Bunker.