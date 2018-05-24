Posted: May 24, 2018 10:56 AMUpdated: May 24, 2018 10:56 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville High School's seniors will receive their diploma Friday night. Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says plans call for the ceremony to start at 8 o'clock at Custer Stadium.

School personnel are always set up for the event to take place regardless of the weather. McCauley says the event usually runs a little more than an hour

KWON will broadcast the event. The broadcast is brought to you by Oklahoma Wesleyan University Adult Studies, Arvest Bank, Wasmiller Insurance, Bartnet IP, and Service & Technology Corporation.