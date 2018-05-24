News


Local Events

Posted: May 24, 2018 10:56 AM

Bartlesville High School Commencement is Friday

Charlie Taraboletti
Bartlesville High School's seniors will receive their diploma Friday night.  Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says plans call for the ceremony to start at 8 o'clock at Custer Stadium.
 
School personnel are always set up for the event to take place regardless of the weather.  McCauley says the event usually runs a little more than an hour.
 
KWON will broadcast the event.  The broadcast is brought to you by Oklahoma Wesleyan University Adult Studies, Arvest Bank, Wasmiller Insurance, Bartnet IP, and Service & Technology Corporation.

