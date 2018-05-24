Posted: May 24, 2018 10:58 AMUpdated: May 24, 2018 10:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

President Donald Trump declares he is "waiting" to see if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will again "engage in constructive dialogue." Trump opened the door for diplomacy Thursday just hours after he canceled a summit with Kim scheduled for next month in Singapore. But he insisted that Kim reach out, placing the blame on the North Korean leader for the collapse of negotiations.

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford has commented on the action. He says for decades, North Korea has threatened the world with a growing nuclear weapons program. Lankford says we should work to get North Korea to the table to have real dialogue, but just meeting to meet does not solve the problem. We should focus on tangible progress for the sake of our own, our neighbors', and the world's security.

Trump and Kim had been slated to meet June 12 for what White House officials had hoped would be a historic diplomatic breakthrough for the president.