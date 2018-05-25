Posted: May 25, 2018 9:17 AMUpdated: May 25, 2018 9:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Public Library patrons will receive four free admission ticket vouchers to the Oklahoma City Zoo when you check out a copy of the children’s book “Our Day at the Zoo”.

The book was written and published by the Oklahoma City Zoo and the Metropolitan Library System. The team launched the “Read for Adventure” program to enable library card holders to check out the book and receive four general admission ticket vouchers to the zoo.

The vouchers will expire on March 31st of next year. The program is open to any Oklahoman with a valid library card.