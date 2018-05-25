Posted: May 25, 2018 9:19 AMUpdated: May 25, 2018 9:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

This Saturday, the Frank Phillips Home will host "Music on the Lawn" Saturday evening from 7 to 8:30. There is no charge and it is open to the public to enjoy the folk music of Olive and Zack.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening at the mansion.

Chief Executive Officer of the Frank Phillips Foundation, Bob Fraser stated that one of our goals when the Frank Phillips Foundation took over ownership of the Home was to make the Frank Phillips Home relevant again and an important part of the fabric of our community…..enjoying some music on the grounds seems like a perfect way to kick off this Memorial Day weekend."

Fraser noted that the Home itself will not be open nor will restroom facilities be available.