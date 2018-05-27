Posted: May 27, 2018 10:17 AMUpdated: May 25, 2018 3:10 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Friday, June 1st is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 26th Primary Election.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says you have to be a United States Citizen, a resident of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age in order to register to vote.

If you have never been registered to vote before or if you are registered but you need to change your name or address you may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Form in time for it to be postmarked no later than Midnight, Friday, June 1st.

Application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone, and all post offices, public libraries, tag agencies and State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov.

The County Election Board will respond in writing to each person who submits an application for voter registration. The response will be either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. House said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response should contact the County Election Board Office.

For more information regarding voter registration, contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850.