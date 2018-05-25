Posted: May 25, 2018 10:35 AMUpdated: May 25, 2018 11:47 AM

Ben Nicholas

Arvest Bank and the Arvest Foundation held a cookout on Thursday to benefit the 1 Million Meals Challenge and Mary Martha Outreach Center.

Marketing Manager, Annah Fischer says there was a great turnout, and Arvest appreciates everyone who stopped by to help support Mary Martha Outreach. She says more than $1,700 was raised Thursday, which means more than 8,600 meals for our neighbors in need.

Monetary and non perishable food item donations are being accepted at all local Arvest branches until June 2. Customers can also give via the Arvest Go app.