Posted: May 25, 2018 9:09 PMUpdated: May 25, 2018 9:12 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

About 400 Bartlesville High School seniors became graduates of the class of 2018 Friday night. 136 class members passed at least one honors course and 23 held a 4.0 grade point average throughout their four years of high school.

Class President, Hannah Aldrich quoted President Abraham Lincoln when she challenged her classmates to dream and to achieve their dreams.

The day started with a forecast of rain but by mid-afternoon skies were clearing and by 8 o'clock there were just some high cirrus clouds and pleasant temperatures for families, friends, and the community to wish the latest graduating class members the best for the rest of their lives.