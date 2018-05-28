Posted: May 28, 2018 10:41 AMUpdated: May 28, 2018 10:43 AM

Ben Nicholas

A Memorial Day program was held this morning at the White Rose Cemetery Gazebo.

Kim Inman, Cemetery Relations Coordinator, opened the program and Representative Earl Sears performed the invocation. Bill Teal, Post Adjutant American Legion Post 105, spoke about Memorial Day

Sears, Representative Travis Dunlap, and Senator Julie Daniels each spoke, a demonstration of folding of the flag, and a poetry reading all followed in the program.

The Memorial Day program is a “thank you” to all veterans who have fought for the freedom that we celebrate, and for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.