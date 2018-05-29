Posted: May 29, 2018 9:33 AMUpdated: May 29, 2018 9:33 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County commissioners held a meeting on Monday morning where more concerned citizens spoke—this time in favor of the Sheriff’s office.

Barbara Dawson and Gary Dawson each prepared a statement to address the board in support of Sheriff Freeman.

Here is the full statement from Barbara and Gary Dawson.

In the new business portion of the meeting, two donations were made to the sheriff. First, Delores Cain gave $100 and the Harmon Foundation donated $5,000.

The board also reconsidered a resolution regarding advertisement for E911, The commissioners opted to reconsider because funds could not be spent in order to advertise for the upcoming E911 vote. An agreement was also reached with Guy Engineering for on contracting work on two bridges located on Delaware Street.