Washington County
Posted: May 29, 2018 10:40 AMUpdated: May 29, 2018 2:49 PM
Washington County Commissioners Meet Monday
The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning for their weekly meeting,l as Monday was spent in observance of Memorial Day. The commissioners approved a transportation form and an agreement for an amendment to a lease with KCD Towers LLC, before receiving a presentation on the Washington County Eight-Year plan.
During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap updated the commissioners on work that was continuing on Bridge #141, and says that the plan is for concrete to be poured on Friday. Commissioner Mike Bouvier announced that a second layer of chip/seal will be put on 2500 Road starting tomorrow.
All other items were approved in the meeting. Commissioner Mitch Antle says that 9 more saferooms were put in to the county from the grant.
