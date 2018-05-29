Posted: May 29, 2018 10:40 AMUpdated: May 29, 2018 2:49 PM

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning for their weekly meeting,l as Monday was spent in observance of Memorial Day. The commissioners approved a transportation form and an agreement for an amendment to a lease with KCD Towers LLC, before receiving a presentation on the Washington County Eight-Year plan.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap updated the commissioners on work that was continuing on Bridge #141, and says that the plan is for concrete to be poured on Friday. Commissioner Mike Bouvier announced that a second layer of chip/seal will be put on 2500 Road starting tomorrow.

All other items were approved in the meeting. Commissioner Mitch Antle says that 9 more saferooms were put in to the county from the grant.