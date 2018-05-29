News
Local News
Posted: May 29, 2018
80 Year-Old Injured in Monday Mishap
Charlie Taraboletti
Failure to yield is listed as the cause of a Monday night accident. A Bartlesville man was injured Monday night in an accident on U. S. 75 at E. 3100 Road. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the driver of a semi was attempting a left turn when a car driven by 80 year-old Glenn Goodrich of Bartlesville ran into it.
Bartlesville EMS transported Goodrich to Jane Phillips Medical Center where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.
