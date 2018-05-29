Posted: May 29, 2018 11:50 AMUpdated: May 29, 2018 11:50 AM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners announced the official termination of contract notice from Samaritan Ambulance Service this week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. District #2 commissioner Darren McKinney expressed concern regarding the announced effective time of Samaritans contract termination, Samaritan will terminate operations at 8 a.m. on June 30th of 2018. The Commissioners were also concerned because the new EMS contract is not effective until July 1, 2018. If Samaritan fails to maintain their contract or leaves at 8 a.m. on June 30th, 2018, the Barnsdall and Avant area will be without service for nearly 24 hours. The county has submitted bids for a new ambulance service for the Barnsdall and Avant area, and will hold a Special Meeting on Friday June 1st at 2 p.m. to open an award the bid contracts.

Additionally the Commissioners approved and awarded bids for paper and cleaning products, along with tires to all low beds, opened and accepted bids for election ballots and road sign blanks. They also approved and signed a lease purchase agreement for a 2018 John Deere 323 E Compact Track skid steer for the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners will meet again this Friday for a special meeting at 2 p.m.