Posted: May 29, 2018 3:20 PMUpdated: May 29, 2018 3:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was taken in for multiple violations of his sex offender probation.

According to an affidavit, Brian Edward Fowler, set his registered address and signed his affirmation acknowledging his understanding of the registration. However, an officer observed Fowler driving, even though a vehicle was not registered.

The officer issued multiple citations for speeding and lack of a driver's license, later finding that the vehicle belonged to another person. When that person was contacted, it was revealed that Fowler was not living at the location, and that he had begun attending a local church. It was discovered that Fowler had not received written permission from the pastor to attend that church.

An officer went to the location and found that he was not there, so he went to the location the witness stated and found that he was asleep in a bed with two adult females and a sixteen-year-old female. A fifteen-year-old male was asleep in a separate bedroom of the house.

Fowler was taken in to custody on Monday. His bond was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with any children. His next court appearance will be on June 22.