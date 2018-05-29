Posted: May 29, 2018 3:26 PMUpdated: May 29, 2018 3:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Health, through the Office of Child Abuse Prevention, is seeking input from private and public agencies, organizations, private citizens and consumers to develop an effective statewide comprehensive child abuse prevention plan.

Public input is being requested from individuals who are willing to provide feedback by completing a brief questionnaire. The survey provides an opportunity for the public to share input on community resources in their area. Responses will be used to develop the upcoming five-year Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

The focus of the survey is on awareness, availability, and use of community resources that target identified risk factors for child maltreatment. The information gleaned will help determine what community-specific programs individuals are aware of and use, as well as what is still needed.

Additionally, these agencies and the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness are holding Community Cafes, and will be in Bartlesville at the Delaware Child Development Center on June 6.

You can take the survey here