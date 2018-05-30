Posted: May 30, 2018 9:56 AMUpdated: May 30, 2018 9:56 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Hominy woman was injured Tuesday morning in an accident 3-tenths of a mile west of Timberwood Road, 2 miles west of Skiatook. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 81 year-old Wanda Eileen Stark was westbound on State Highway 20. Her Ranger suffered a tire blowout. She overcorrected, went off the roadway, rolled one time, and came to rest on its wheels. The ambulance took Stark to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where she was admitted in stable condition with arm and leg injuries.