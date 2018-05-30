Posted: May 30, 2018 12:36 PMUpdated: May 30, 2018 12:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma is ranked the 7th worst state for children health care in a recent study.

According to a Wallethub study, with the lower number being better, Oklahoma ranks 47th in percentage of children with good teeth, 46th in percent of uninsured children, and 44th in infant death rate.

According to the study, the 50 states were all compared across 30 key metrics, and was taken from children 0-to-17. The study ranks Oklahoma 43rd in 'Kids' Health & Access to Health Care, 43rd in 'Kids' Nutrition, Physical Activity & Obesity, and 42nd in 'Kids' Oral Health.

You can read the entire Wallethub study here