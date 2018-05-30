Posted: May 30, 2018 2:33 PMUpdated: May 30, 2018 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly engaging in oral sex with a fifteen-year-old boy with special needs. Michael Jaggers stood before a judge on Wednesday at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of lewd molestation for an incident took place on May 28.

According to an affidavit, the mother a special needs boy reported to police an incident that took place at the residence of a trusted friend. The mother picked up the boy from the residence and he claims that another man at the residence performed oral sex on him.

The man claims that Jaggers and the boy were watching TV on the couch that evening when he caught them in a sexual act.

Jaggers claims that is he gay and felt understood by the boy. Jaggers claims that the boy voluntarily pulled down his pants. Jaggers admitted on a video recording in front of police officers that he initiated oral sex with the boy. At this time he was placed under arrest.

Jaggers is scheduled to appear in court on June 22. His bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with any child.